NEW WEBINAR: "There Are Billions! The Secrets of Scoring Funding From the Dedicated Game Funds" with Jason Della Rocca
Bonelab made $1M within first hour of release, becomes Meta Quest's fastest-selling title

Within an hour of release, Stress Level Zero's shooter sequel Bonelab became the fastest-selling title in the history of the Meta Quest Store.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 13, 2022
Screenshot from Stress Level Zero's Bonelab.

During Meta's Connect livestream earlier in the week, it was revealed that Bonelab is the fastest-selling app in the entire history of Meta Quest. The VR title released on Quest and Steam in late September and within its first hour of release, it earned $1 million in revenue. 

Developed by Stress Level Zero, Bonelab is the sequel to the studio's 2019 shooter Boneworkswhich itself had a similar successful debut. When Boneworks released, it hit Steam's top seller list on release day, and earned $3 million within its first week of release. 

Considering the popularity of its predecessor, Bonelab earning $1 million within just an hour bodes well for its lifespan.  

The success of Bonelab was included in a brief mention in the livestream about Meta's overall revenue from VR games. Over $1.5 billion has been spent on games and apps in the Quest store. Titles such as Resident Evil 4 VR and Zenith: The Last City  made $1 million within the first 24 hours of release. 

Meta's future plans for VR games include acquiring developers such as Camouflaj and Armature Studios. Both studios, said Meta, are at work on "ambitious and forward-thinking" games for VR. 

It also plans on bringing Xbox's Cloud Gaming service to the Quest Store. Xbox games won't have native VR, but being able to link an Xbox controller to a Quest headset and play games like a home theater is a nice novelty. 

Outside of games, Meta's VR plans include the recently announced Meta Quest Pro. Where the Quest 2 is geared more towards playing games and exercise apps, the new headset has a more business focus, with a greater emphasis on mixed reality and including Microsoft products such as Teams and Excel. 

