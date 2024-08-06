Sponsored By

Game UI Database relaunches with new features, video support, and over 55,000 screenshots

The database is pitched as 'the ultimate reference tool for game designers.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 6, 2024

Game UI Database creator Edd Coates has revamped and relaunched the mammoth repository to help designers find inspiration when creating their own user interfaces.

The database is a free resource that was built to provide a fast and efficient way of searching for UI reference materials. It currently contains over 55,000 screenshots and more than 1,700 videos from precisely 1,341 titles.

In a post on X, Coates explained the new-look 2.0 database has arrived after almost three years of work and includes new features such as the ability to filter content by screen type, controls, textures, patterns, HUD elements, color, and more.

Other new additions include a gallery viewer "rebuilt from the ground up" to provide users with instant access to information describing a number of screen elements such as icon usage and font size; visualizers that can be used to change how images and videos look (including colorblind filters); and video support that allows the database to serve as a reference for animations, screen flow, game states, mechanics, and game feel.

"What began as a promised anniversary update in 2021 quickly feature-crept its way into what would become the biggest project of my life. As wonderful as the original Game UI Database was, there were a huge number of features I really wanted to add that I’d always wished for when I was a junior. So, what you’re seeing here is three years of hard work, rebuilding everything from scratch in an attempt to create the dream website that I’ve had in my head for well over a decade," wrote Coates in the 2.0 changelog.

"2.0 is only the beginning (but please don't ever let me do a 3.0)! Stay tuned for even more feature updates in the coming weeks, and more games than you can shake a health bar at. But for now: kick back, relax, and have fun exploring this site."

You can check out Game UI Database 2.0 right here.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

