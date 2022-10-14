Debunk common shader myths in this free October webinar on technical art

Ready to dispel some shader myths and get down to the science of technical art? This Game Developer free webinar is here to investigate.

Game Developer Talks series of free online sessions. It takes place on Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science! is the latest official webinar in the newseries of free online sessions. It takes place on Thursday, October 27 from 10-11:30am PT (1-2:30pm ET) In this webinar, Matt Oztalay, Developer Relations Technical Artist at Epic Games, will help get to the bottom of some common shader beliefs. We've all got those little habits we've picked up in writing our shaders and materials over the years. You heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend that you should always try to multiply instead of divide. You think you remember someone telling you to use a LUT instead of a polynomial. You've always packed your floats into a vector before you do the math on them.

Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!

Presented by Matt Oztalay

Thursday, October 27, 2022

10:00-11:30am PT (1:00-2:30pm ET)

It's time to put these assumptions and firmly-held beliefs to the test! We'll look into the source and theory behind some common shader dogma and put them to the test with the power of the Unreal Engine.

This Game Developer Talks webinar is FREE but registration is required. Make sure you sign up by Tuesday, October 25 to secure a spot in this fascinating look into tech art.

