Sponsored By

Aggro Crab shares early prototype of Another Crab's Treasure

Take a peek at a 2021 build of the 2024 hit.

Tom Regan, Contributing Editor

October 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Another Crab's Treasure Prototype screenshot
Aggro Crab

Aggro Crab has shared an early playable prototype online of last year's underwater soulslike hit, Another Crab's Treasure. Released in 2023, Aggro Crab's crustacean-filled creation swiftly found an audience, shifting 100,000 units within its first week.

Now, in a rare peek behind the curtain, developer Aggro Crab has shared a playable 2021 prototype of the 2023 hit. Around five minutes long, this downloadable early build was intended to win over investors, and now it offers developers and players alike a welcome glimpse into the early creation of an indie hit. It includes an alternate original design for the game's protagonist, Kril, as well as some gameplay mechanics not seen in the final game.

A fresh wave of attention for Another Crab's Treasure

While developers can release prototypes in a bid to get funding, or too often, only share a build long after a game's cancellation, releasing a prototype following a successful launch is a refreshingly transparent move in an often-secretive industry.

"The prototype can be completed in about 3-5 minutes, so we better see some crazy speedruns," read the games Itch.io description."What you sea is what ya get! Haha get it. It's like the whole ocean thing again. Ok but seriously have fun diving in. Remember that this was a prototype to show investors, not made for the general public. No takesies backsies if it does not run well!"

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author

Tom Regan

Tom Regan

Contributing Editor, Game Developer

Tom Regan is a freelance journalist covering games, music and technology from London, England. The former Games Editor at Wikia’s Fandom, Tom is now a regular critic and reporter at The Guardian, specialising in telling the human stories behind game development. You can read his writing on games in the newspaper, as well as his musings on technology and pop culture in outlets like NME, Metal Hammer, Gamesradar, VGC and EDGE, to name but a few.

See more from Tom Regan
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Graphic for the retro game service Antstream Arcade.
Business
Antstream Arcade conducts 'small' layoffs in 'strategic shift in focus'Antstream Arcade conducts 'small' layoffs in 'strategic shift in focus'
byJustin Carter
Oct 4, 2024
1 Min Read
The ubisoft logo on a dark background
Business
Report: Tencent and the Guillemot family considering Ubisoft buyoutReport: Tencent and the Guillemot family considering Ubisoft buyout
byTom Regan
Oct 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A Tommy Gun lays upside down behind a stack of books with a pair of spectacles atop them.
Design
Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?Why are so few games set in the Prohibition era?
byEmma Withington
Oct 4, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Starstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripheralsStarstruck: Hands of Time is a rhythm game that lets you use your old guitar peripherals
byJoel Couture
Oct 3, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Cairn. The player character dangles from a cliff wall, with a little robot friend helping her.
Design
Cairn's manual climbing system is like a 'vertical Death Stranding'Cairn's manual climbing system is like a 'vertical Death Stranding'
byBryant Francis
Oct 3, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Why art tests fail artists and the game dev industryWhy art tests fail artists and the game dev industry
byRogelio Delgado
Oct 3, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read