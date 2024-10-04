Aggro Crab shares early prototype of Another Crab's Treasure

Aggro Crab has shared an early playable prototype online of last year's underwater soulslike hit, Another Crab's Treasure. Released in 2023, Aggro Crab's crustacean-filled creation swiftly found an audience, shifting 100,000 units within its first week.

Now, in a rare peek behind the curtain, developer Aggro Crab has shared a playable 2021 prototype of the 2023 hit. Around five minutes long, this downloadable early build was intended to win over investors, and now it offers developers and players alike a welcome glimpse into the early creation of an indie hit. It includes an alternate original design for the game's protagonist, Kril, as well as some gameplay mechanics not seen in the final game.

A fresh wave of attention for Another Crab's Treasure

While developers can release prototypes in a bid to get funding, or too often, only share a build long after a game's cancellation, releasing a prototype following a successful launch is a refreshingly transparent move in an often-secretive industry.

"The prototype can be completed in about 3-5 minutes, so we better see some crazy speedruns," read the games Itch.io description."What you sea is what ya get! Haha get it. It's like the whole ocean thing again. Ok but seriously have fun diving in. Remember that this was a prototype to show investors, not made for the general public. No takesies backsies if it does not run well!"