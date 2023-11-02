informa
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Culture
2 MIN READ
News

Ubisoft teams with mental health charity on player toxicity guidebook

The French developer and Safe in Our World are launching a playbook for victims and perpetrators of toxic behavior within its multiplayer games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 02, 2023
Hibana, Sledge, and Lesion in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.
Image via Ubisoft.

Ubisoft is turning its attention to player toxicity by partnering with mental health charity Safe in Our World. The two companies released a Good Game Playbook explicitly meant to support players inundated with toxic behavior within the developer's multiplayer-focused games such as For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege

The playbook is meant to "inform and support," and will be provided to both players reported for inappropriate conduct, and those who reported the offender to begin with. In the case of both parties, the playbook helps "recognize warning signs, cope with anger and negativity, and recognize self-care."

Similar to Microsoft's recent efforts to curb rude behavior in the Xbox community, Ubisoft has been working towards creating safer spaces for its own titles. Siege has a reputation system that rises or falls depending on how players interact with each other in-game, and the developer has launched programs and guides focused on toxicity.

Inside the Good Game Playbook

Within its first pages, the playbook underlines how damaging player behavior can be. As of the ADL's 2021 report on player toxicity, 71 percent of adult players have received abuse from others (including verbal harassment and physical threats), and 83 percent of adults have experienced abuse specifically while playing online. 

For younger players, where in-game safety is often prioritized, 28 percent of players have considered quitting video games altogether due to player toxicity. 10 percent of that young audience have reportedly seen a decline in their school performance. 

"Partnering with Safe In Our World has enabled us to provide our players with an expert's approach and advice on a very complex topic," wrote Ubisoft's player safety director Jeremy Marchadier. "While the challenge of in-game toxicity is multifaceted, we remain steadfast in our belief that with a collaborative and comprehensive strategy, we can usher in meaningful change."

"We're delighted to see more proactive approaches to combatting in-game toxicity from Ubisoft," added Safe in Our World community manager Rosie Taylor. "We hope that this empowers fellow game companies to put in place these types of measures to protect their player bases."

The contents of the Good Game Playbook can be read here.

Online

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

The Igloo Company

Hybrid
10.26.23
Back-End Web Game Developer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more