informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Ubisoft says handling of misconduct crisis has eroded trust

"I don't think we always communicated enough back to the people who had raised an issue in the first place."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
December 07, 2021
Ubisoft_Rebrand.png

Ubisoft has conceded its response to a series of misconduct allegations has eroded trust at the company.

Speaking to Axios, Ubisoft chief people officer Anika Grant suggested the French publisher failed to communicate effectively with employees as it sought to investigate a number of serious misconduct allegations, some of which involved senior employees in leadership roles.

"At the beginning of the crisis, we spent a lot of time making sure that we had the right process in place, that we were able to very quickly and efficiently run an investigation and get to some outcomes," said Grant.

"What I think we missed, though, is the employee experience through that. I don't think we always communicated enough back to the people who had raised an issue in the first place about what we found as part of the investigations -- the decisions that we made and the actions that we took. And so I think, unfortunately, people lost trust in that process."

In a bid to address that communication breakdown, Grant said Ubisoft is "100 percent focused" on delivering better follow-through for those employees who report misconduct, and claimed the ongoing crisis is a result of Ubisoft having scaled up "really fast" without implementing an up-to-date code of conduct, anonymous reporting channels, and effective diversity initiatives.

Grant believes that progress has been made, however, and noted the volume of misconduct cases and alerts have "declined enormously."

"What we're also seeing is that the severity of the kinds of things that are being reported has decreased," continued Grant, adding that Ubisoft is "thinking carefully" about what details it can share about those complaints in next year's annual report.

Despite Grant's assurances that change is underway, pro-worker group A Better Ubisoft (ABU) reiterated its stance that lasting progress will only be possible once employees of all ranks have been granted a seat at the table.

Responding to Grant's interview with Axios, ABU claimed Ubisoft's failure to acknowledge that key demand will only set the company up for failure.

"We'll keep stressing this: a main component of what was unveiled in the articles, from the very first one at Libération, was how Ubisoft's structure itself protected people who committed abuses of power, and how this was done with intent," wrote ABU on Twitter.

"Instead [Grant] claims that the loss of trust is just a matter of miscommunication. We believe it's the opposite: Ubisoft's top management has very clearly communicated through its actions that they're adamant on keeping full control over decisions concerning safety policy and reports, and about running the new processes as a black box.

"This black box nature is breeding grounds for abuse. The single points of failure spread across the processes makes them prone to failure and ineffectiveness. We will keep our demands until they are met."

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more