Thirsty Suitors has taken home the 2022 Tribeca Games Award for its "quirky comedy, artful aesthetic, and innovative blending of storytelling and gameplay mechanics."

The upcoming story-driven adventure is being developed by indie outfit Outerloop Games, known for Falcon Age, and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Thirsty Suitors was one of nine titles nominated for the Tribeca Fames Award, and ultimately beat out rivals such as American Arcadia, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, Venba, and The Cub.

Responding to the win on social media, Outerloop co-founder and creative director Chandana Ekanayake said he was "humbled" by the award and thanked everyone who's worked on the project for their efforts.