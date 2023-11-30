The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) is attempting to raise $50,000 through its Winter Fundraiser 2023 initiative so it can continue to "preserve, celebrate, and teach the history of video games."

Every dollar donated will be doubled by a group of sponsors including Studio MDHR, iam8bit, Nightdive Studios, Digital Eclipse, Nighthawk Interactive, Atari and more. The non-profit has already raised over $15,000 of its $50,000 goal.

"Unlike many similar organizations, our funding relies almost entirely on individual contributions from generous donors just like you. If you’re able to give this year, there is no better time than right now," reads a post on the VGHF website.

Working hard on game preservation and education

The VGHF is currently working on numerous projects in the name of preservation and education.

It's in the process of building the United States' first dedicated library for the study of video games, which will house near-complete sets of most North American video game magazines dating back to the late '70s. It will also provide a home for international publications, foreign language magazines, history and art books, and more.

Beyond that, the organization is working to collect and preserve historical assets, source code, and development tools; curating events such as pop-up museum exhibits; piecing together a media assets archive alongside former editors and journalists; and collaborating with major companies like Bethesda and Capcom to recover and restore lost materials.

You can learn more about the work being done by the Video Game History Foundation by clicking here. Those looking to contribute to the Winter Fundraiser should visit the donation page.