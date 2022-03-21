The "Stand with Ukraine" charity Humble Bundle has already raised over $10 million

Humble's massive "Stand with Ukraine" charity bundle has raised over $10 million for humanitarian organizations working to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it still has four days left to run.

The bundle contains more than 120 pieces of content worth over $2,500 including games like Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Sunset Overdrive, Fable Anniversary, Quantum Break, The Long Dark, Kerbal Space Program, Wandersong, Wargroove, Drawful 2, Superhot, Broken Age, and more.

A minimum payment of $40 is needed to purchase the bundle, with 100 percent of proceeds going to humanitarian groups like Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief.

Over 236,000 bundles have been sold at the time of writing, and there have been some incredibly generous contributions including two $10,000 donations.

The Stand with Ukraine bundle will be available for another four days, and also includes some notable dev tools such as GameMaker Studio 2 Creator, RPG Maker VX, and Music Maker EDM Edition. Check it out for yourself over on the Humble website.

