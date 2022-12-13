The Chinese Room releases roundtables with Josh Sawyer, other devs

Developer The Chinese Room has released its TCR Talks to the public. Described as a series of conversations with game industry veterans about the state of video games as an art form, the TCR Talks were previously exclusive to the studio's staff and readers of its newsletter throughout 2021.

The TCR Talks should be particularly insightful to those who believe there are different ways for games to be classified as an art form—and want to know how the medium's interactivity has spread to other forms of art.

Additionally, the videos themselves offer some insight into how games can encourage and by shaped by those with creative pursuits. The links are available via the Twitter thread.

The TCR Talks videos explore topics such as the types of art that can influence games, the value of a museum for the game industry, and how modding and streaming have contributed to the artistic merit of games.

Some of the speakers include Obsidian's Josh Sawyer, Iain Simmons of the National Video Game Museum, and game streamer Xmiramira.