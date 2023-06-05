Summer Games Done Quick 2023 has concluded after raising over $2.2 million for Doctors Without Borders.

The speedrunning event raised precisely $2,239,204 for the humanitarian charity, which provides medical care in conflict zones and other regions affected by epidemics, disasters, or exclusion from healthcare.

This year's event saw volunteers complete 140 titles across eight days, blitzing through an incredible smorgasbord of games including Bugsnax, Skate 2, Michael Jackson's Moonwalker, Chained Echoes, Maniac Mansion, Hi-Fi Rush, Returnal, Hitman 3, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Metroid Prime Remastered, Elden Ring, Super Mario 64, and many more.

Games Done Quick has now raised almost $5 million for charity in 2023 alone, with the group's first event of the year, Awesome Games Done Quick, raising more than $2.6 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Back in January, Games Done Quick founder and former managing director Mike Uyama departed the organization after over a decade and was replaced by Matt Merkle.

Uyama said he'd seen Games Done Quick evolve from a "small volunteer effort" into a "thriving organization," while Merkle said he was looking forward to leading the group onto new fundraising records.

