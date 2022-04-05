Sable, Norco, and How to Say Goodbye among Amaze Award 2022 nominees

Amaze Fest, the arthouse games and playful media festival held in Berlin, has announced the nominees for the 11th annual Amaze Awards.

According to festival organisers, there were 189 submissions from 51 countries this year, but the final list of nominees has been whittled down to 25 projects including Sable, Norco, Tux and Fanny, and How to Say Goodbye.

The Amaze Awards will take place in Berlin on May 17, 2022. The 25 nominees will be competing for 5 awards and the audience award. The winners will be selected by a grand jury comprising previous Amaze Award winners and other experts from fields including theatre, media art, and molecular and cellular biology.

"After two months of reviewing all entries with our amazing international Selection Committee and the A MAZE. team, we are now very excited to present the 25 nominations and 15 honorable mentions from 24 countries covering innovative performances, digital poems, wild and cultural experiences, personal stories as well as stunning game worlds and works of interactive media art," said Amaze Award manager Matthias Lowe.

You can find the complete list of nominees and honorable mentions below. For more information on the show itself, including how to attend virtually, head on over to the Amaze website.

Nominees

A Little Drape of Heaven - This Is Not A Theatre Company (US)

Artholomew Video’s Stream Challenge - Alistair Aitcheson (UK)

Atuel - Cooperativa Matajuegos (AR)

Betrayal At Club Low - Cosmo D (US)

BORE DOME - Goblin Rage (DK)

FixFox - Rendlike (CZ)

Give Me Strength. - James Poole and Laura Ryder (IR)

How to say goodbye - ARTE France / Florian & Baptiste (FR)

Kabaret - Persona Theory Games (MY)

Mini Maker: Make a Thing - Casa Rara Inc. (CA)

NORCO - Raw Fury / Geography of Robots (US)

Not For Broadcast - NotGames (UK)

Okthryssia and Saturnia’s Bureaucratic Adventures - Fantasia Malware (DE)

One Hand Clapping - Handygames / Bad Dream Games (US)

SABLE - Raw Fury / Shedworks (UK)

Shredders - FoamPunch (BE, SW, FR, CA, NL)

SnackHunter - PolyPirates (DE)

Super is Hot - Younès Rabii (MA, FR, UK)

Tea For God - void room (PL)

The Game of Me - Aleyeldin Baracat (EG)

The Tartarus Key - Vertical Reach (PT)

Titanic II: Orchestra for Dying at Sea - Flan Falacci (US)

Tux and Fanny - Albert Birney and Gabriel Koenig (CA, US)

UNEARTHU - Kara Stone (CA)

We Are One - Flat Head Studio (AT)

Honorable Mentions

Alba: a Wildlife Adventure - ustwo games (UK)

Apartment - Kalonica Quigley + Maize Wallin (AU)

As the End Drew Near - Cindy Poremba & Maxwell Lander (CA)

A Tragic Accidental Still life - Common Opera (US)

Deadly Structures - David Denyer and Sami El-Enany (UK, EG)

Déjà-vu VR - Raumkapsel (DE)

dumpling.love - the parks staff (BZ, US, AU)

Glasfäden - Causa Creations / ASA FF (AT, VN, DE, FR)

Lost twins 2 - Playdew (PK)

Museum of Mediocre Appropriations - Michael Luo (US/CN)

OMNO - Studio Inkyfox aka Jonas Manke (DE)

Sebil Engineering - Phil Welden (US)

The Big Con - Mighty Yell (CA)

The Fabulous Fear Machine - Fictiorama Studios (ES)

THE ZIUM GALLERY - Michael Berto with The Zium Artists (US, FR, UK, CA, IT, NL, DE, AU