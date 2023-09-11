Over the weekend, a developer for the popular online game Roblox was arrested at Roblox Corp's annual developer conference.

First reported by San Francisco Chronicle, the arrest took place on Saturday, September 9 at the Fort Mason national park. Due to the "potential security concern," Roblox Corp. canceled the annual Roblox Innovation Awards, which was meant to be held at the park.

There've been concerns over the years regarding the safety of game developers due to growing online harassment. Discussions have further been raised due to both the 2022 Game Awards and the 2023 Gamescom press conference featuring attendees suddenly arriving on stage without any warning.

The arrested Roblox developer was later identified as Mikhail Jacob Olson, also known as Simbuilder. Per the Chronicle, Olson was taken in (and later charged) for having a concealed firearm in his vehicle, along with "possession of armor-piercing munition and a large capacity magazine activity."



In a statement provided to 404 Media, United States Park Police (USPP) confirmed "no active incident took place, and no one was injured on Fort Mason." It explained it was notified about the security concern and responded with extra security, then arrested the "disorderly" Olson.

On Twitter, Roblox Corp. stressed it was "working with all appropriate authorities and everyone is safe. [...] This is not how we wanted RDC to end."