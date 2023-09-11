informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Roblox awards canceled, developer arrested after "security concern"

After the cancellation of the Roblox Innovation Awards, Roblox Corp. stressed all attendees were safe, and that it was "not how we wanted RDC to end."
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 11, 2023
Characters from the game creation platform Roblox.

Over the weekend, a developer for the popular online game Roblox was arrested at Roblox Corp's annual developer conference. 

First reported by San Francisco Chronicle, the arrest took place on Saturday, September 9 at the Fort Mason national park. Due to the "potential security concern," Roblox Corp. canceled the annual Roblox Innovation Awards, which was meant to be held at the park.

There've been concerns over the years regarding the safety of game developers due to growing online harassment. Discussions have further been raised due to both the 2022 Game Awards and the 2023 Gamescom press conference featuring attendees suddenly arriving on stage without any warning.

The arrested Roblox developer was later identified as Mikhail Jacob Olson, also known as Simbuilder. Per the Chronicle, Olson was taken in (and later charged) for having a concealed firearm in his vehicle, along with "possession of armor-piercing munition and a large capacity magazine activity."

In a statement provided to 404 Media, United States Park Police (USPP) confirmed "no active incident took place, and no one was injured on Fort Mason." It explained it was notified about the security concern and responded with extra security, then arrested the "disorderly" Olson.

On Twitter, Roblox Corp. stressed it was "working with all appropriate authorities and everyone is safe. [...] This is not how we wanted RDC to end."

Online

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
8.16.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
8.23.23
NTT Lecturer Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8.22.23
Senior Gameplay Systems Engineer - Treyarch

Beyond Games

Remote
8.10.23
Game Developer (Unity)
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more