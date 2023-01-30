informa
/
/
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Obituary: The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching has passed away

Wersching played Tess in the popular video game.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 30, 2023
Annie Wersching doing motion capture for The Last of Us

Annie Wersching, the actress who played Tess in The Last of Us, has died aged 45.

Deadline shared the news alongside a statement from her husband, Stephen Full, who said Wersching taught her family to chase adventure and recalled how she was capable of finding "wonder in the simplest moment."

"She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall," he wrote.

Although perhaps best known in the game industry for her role in The Last of Us, Wersching also appeared in a number of television shows including Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, 24, and the Vampire Diaries.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Wersching on social media, including actor Troy Baker, who played Joel in The Last of Us and its sequel.

"Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you are grateful for the simple gift of knowing them. Annie, so much of Tess is what you imbued into the character," wrote Baker. "Your strength is her strength and in some way, you live on in not only her but the many roles you brought to life."

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, who co-created the franchise, also posted a tribute.

"I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life," said Druckmann. "Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the The Last of Us and Naughty Dog family.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to help support Wersching's family.

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more