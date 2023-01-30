Obituary: The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching has passed away

Annie Wersching, the actress who played Tess in The Last of Us, has died aged 45.

Deadline shared the news alongside a statement from her husband, Stephen Full, who said Wersching taught her family to chase adventure and recalled how she was capable of finding "wonder in the simplest moment."

"She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall," he wrote.

Although perhaps best known in the game industry for her role in The Last of Us, Wersching also appeared in a number of television shows including Star Trek: Picard, The Rookie, 24, and the Vampire Diaries.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Wersching on social media, including actor Troy Baker, who played Joel in The Last of Us and its sequel.

"Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you are grateful for the simple gift of knowing them. Annie, so much of Tess is what you imbued into the character," wrote Baker. "Your strength is her strength and in some way, you live on in not only her but the many roles you brought to life."

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, who co-created the franchise, also posted a tribute.

"I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life," said Druckmann. "Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the The Last of Us and Naughty Dog family.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to help support Wersching's family.