Obituary: Garry's Mod modder Dave Hunt has died at age 35

Dave Hunt, a modder for the popular game Garry's Mod best known as "Dav0r", passed away earlier in the month. Members of developer Facepunch Studios confirmed the news on Discord and via social media, reporting that he died of an undisclosed illness.

As a teenager, Hunt created the in-game model for the Tool Gun within Garry's Mod. The weapon has various uses within the Source engine mod, and over the years, has taken on an iconic status within the modding community. The device notably predates the Portal gun that would come to define Valve's first-person puzzle series, Portal.

Last year, Hunt did a Reddit AMA, where he described the Tool Gun as "something I put together as a fledgling modeler in my late teens for a Steam mod 16 bloody years ago! [...] Knowing that it had such an effect on so many people blows my mind!"

"Dav0r made a significant impact on our community, leaving a lasting legacy," wrote ex-Facepunch community manager Hezzy on Discord. "We'll forever cherish his unique brand of humor."

Talking to PC Gamer, Facepunch founder Garry Newman called Hunt "always joking, easygoing. I was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing."

Hezzy created a condolences page for people to share their memories of Hunt, which can be done here. They will be sent to Hunt's family in the coming days.