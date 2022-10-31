informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Obituary: Death Stranding musician Ryan Karazija has passed away at 40

Rock band Low Roar has confirmed that its lead singer and front man Ryan Karazija passed away over the weekend at the age of 40.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 31, 2022
Image of Low Roar singer and front man Ryan Karazija.
Taken from the IDK Sessions YouTube channel.

Ryan Karazija, front man and lead singer for the Icelandic rock band Low Roar, passed away on October 29 at 40 years old. The band confirmed the news on social media, and asked that the privacy of Karazija's family be respected during this time. 

"After a short illness, Ryan Karazija, front man and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40 due to complications from pneumonia," the post reads. "He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs."

Karazija originally began Low Roar in 2011 as a solo act following the end of his previous band, Audrye Sessions, in 2010. 

The band expanded over the years to include more members, and rose to prominence after the song "I'll Keep Coming" was featured in the 2016 trailer for Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. Low Roar's music is featured prominently throughout the game's soundtrack. 

Outside of Death Stranding, Low Roar's 2021 song "Feels" was featured in the mobile game Arknights.

Following the announcement of Karazija's passing, Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima said on Twitter that "without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me."

Console

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more