Ryan Karazija, front man and lead singer for the Icelandic rock band Low Roar, passed away on October 29 at 40 years old. The band confirmed the news on social media, and asked that the privacy of Karazija's family be respected during this time.

"After a short illness, Ryan Karazija, front man and driving force behind Low Roar, has died at age 40 due to complications from pneumonia," the post reads. "He was a kind and beautiful soul and our worlds are shattered by the loss of him. May we honour his memory through his art and hold him forever in his songs."

Karazija originally began Low Roar in 2011 as a solo act following the end of his previous band, Audrye Sessions, in 2010.

The band expanded over the years to include more members, and rose to prominence after the song "I'll Keep Coming" was featured in the 2016 trailer for Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. Low Roar's music is featured prominently throughout the game's soundtrack.

Outside of Death Stranding, Low Roar's 2021 song "Feels" was featured in the mobile game Arknights.

Following the announcement of Karazija's passing, Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima said on Twitter that "without Ryan, without you and your music, Death Stranding would not have been born. Your music will live forever in this world and in me."

