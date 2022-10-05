Obituary: Former PC Gamer editor-in-chief Rob Smith has passed away

Game journalist and author Rob Smith, who served as editor-in-chief of publications including PC Gamer, Official Xbox Magazine, and Official PlayStation Magazine, has passed away.

The news was shared by The Game Awards organiser Geoff Keighley, who previously worked with Smith for over two decades on the Game Critics E3 Awards.

Keighley added that Smith was the author of 'Rogue Leaders: The Story of LucasArts,' which charted how George Lucas formed and shaped the legendary game studio.

Smith also stepped into the development trenches during spells at EA and Treyarch, where he served as QA Manager and Community Manager, respectively.

More recently, he spent time working as a creative copywriter at Xsolla and was involved in producing the 2022 New York Game Awards.

Friends and colleagues shared their memories of Smith as news of his passing spread, describing him as someone who looked out for his co-workers to help spread kindness and sincerity, and "one of the most knowledgeable, experienced, professional people" to grace the games industry.