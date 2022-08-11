informa
/
/
Culture
1 min read
News

Obituary: Diablo III designer Travis Day

Game designer Travis Day, who worked on both World of Warcraft and Diablo III at Blizzard Entertainment, has passed away.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
August 11, 2022
A photograph of Travis Day. He is bald, bearded, and wearing a black T-shirt while posing in front of a Diablo III poster.
Image via the Diablo Fan Wiki

Travis Day, an Irvine-area game designer who spent over a decade at Blizzard Entertainment, has died at age 41. The news comes from his sister Rachel Day, a VFX artist and producer at Bonfire Studios.

No cause of death was given.

Day's journey in the video game industry began at 2005 at Blizzard Entertainment, where he worked first as a customer service representative, then quality assurance tester. He would eventually become a game designer on World of Warcraft and system designer on Diablo III. He also worked on major expansions for both titles.

In 2018, he left Blizzard Entertainment and joined Phoenix Labs, working on Dauntless. According to his Twitter profile, he also spent time at Lightspeed LA, Tencent's Irvine-area game development studio.

Day's colleagues left kind words for him in response to the news shared by his sister Rachel. He was described as "a pleasure and chat to work with," and "a friend, colleague and caring individual who shared his life and insights with anyone who would listen."

For her part, Rachel Day said that "Travis was loved greatly by friends and family and will be deeply missed."

Design

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California
6.20.22
Audio Engineer

Digital Extremes

London, Ontario, Canada
6.20.22
Communications Director

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, California
6.20.22
Senior Producer

Build a Rocket Boy Games

Edinburgh, Scotland
6.20.22
Lead UI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more