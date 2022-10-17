informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
PreviousNext
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Obituary: Bethesda Softworks senior designer Ferret Baudoin has passed away

Baudoin worked at the studio for over a decade, working on franchises including Fallout and Starfield.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 17, 2022
Ferret Baudoin

Bethesda Softworks senior designer Ferret Baudoin has passed away. 

News of his passing was shared online by former Bethesda Game Studios project lead Jeff Gardiner, who described Baudoin as an "eternal optimist and dear friend."

A tribute page on Facebook explained that Baudoin "passed away suddenly" on October 15, 2022.  "He loved real life as much as games. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son," it reads.

Baudoin worked at Bethesda for over a decade, serving as the post-launch lead designer on Fallout 76 and Fallout 76: Wastelanders, and working on Fallout 4 as a senior designer. More recently, he joined the Starfield team as senior designer.

Prior to joining Bethesda, Baudoin spent over six years working at BioWare as a lead designer, and is credited on titles including Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening.

He also had spells at Obsidian Entertainment, where he worked on Neverwinter Nights 2, and Black Isle Studios.

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Bandai Namco Mobile

Barcelona, Spain
10.5.22
Principal 3D Animator

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California
10.5.22
Staff Core Software Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more