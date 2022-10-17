Obituary: Bethesda Softworks senior designer Ferret Baudoin has passed away

Bethesda Softworks senior designer Ferret Baudoin has passed away.

News of his passing was shared online by former Bethesda Game Studios project lead Jeff Gardiner, who described Baudoin as an "eternal optimist and dear friend."

A tribute page on Facebook explained that Baudoin "passed away suddenly" on October 15, 2022. "He loved real life as much as games. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son," it reads.

Baudoin worked at Bethesda for over a decade, serving as the post-launch lead designer on Fallout 76 and Fallout 76: Wastelanders, and working on Fallout 4 as a senior designer. More recently, he joined the Starfield team as senior designer.

Prior to joining Bethesda, Baudoin spent over six years working at BioWare as a lead designer, and is credited on titles including Dragon Age II and Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening.

He also had spells at Obsidian Entertainment, where he worked on Neverwinter Nights 2, and Black Isle Studios.