informa
/
/
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Obituary: Andrii Korzinkin, Metro Exodus animator, has died

Following a career at Ukrainian animation studio Pixelation, Korzinkin transitioned to the game industry, and contributed to the development of 4A Games' Metro Exodus.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 03, 2022
Cover art for 4A Games' Metro Exodus.


Animator Andrii Korzinkin, who worked at developer 4A Games, has died following a combat mission in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The news was confirmed by designer Leonid Stepanov, who worked with Korzinkin at 4A on Metro Exodus before leaving to work at Remedy Entertainment.

"Andrii 'Nizrok' Korzinkin died while performing a combat mission in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," wrote Stepanov.  A talented animator, incredible person and real hero."

Korzinkin began his animation career as a 3D animator at Ukrainian studio Pixelation, during which he worked on the TV series Angel Baby. In 2017, he entered the game industry as a senior animator for 4A as it was working on 2019's Metro Exodus. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Korzinkin voluntarily enlisted into the Ukrainian military. 

"Andrii was an awesome human being, very responsive and supportive, always ready to help, incredibly responsible and dedicated person," wrote 4A's technical designer Vitalii Keda. "He always stood out with his dry humor and strive for excellence. [...] You will be missed, dear friend. Rest in peace. Heroyam slava!"

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more