



Animator Andrii Korzinkin, who worked at developer 4A Games, has died following a combat mission in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The news was confirmed by designer Leonid Stepanov, who worked with Korzinkin at 4A on Metro Exodus before leaving to work at Remedy Entertainment.

"Andrii 'Nizrok' Korzinkin died while performing a combat mission in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," wrote Stepanov. A talented animator, incredible person and real hero."

Korzinkin began his animation career as a 3D animator at Ukrainian studio Pixelation, during which he worked on the TV series Angel Baby. In 2017, he entered the game industry as a senior animator for 4A as it was working on 2019's Metro Exodus. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Korzinkin voluntarily enlisted into the Ukrainian military.

"Andrii was an awesome human being, very responsive and supportive, always ready to help, incredibly responsible and dedicated person," wrote 4A's technical designer Vitalii Keda. "He always stood out with his dry humor and strive for excellence. [...] You will be missed, dear friend. Rest in peace. Heroyam slava!"