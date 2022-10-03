Nintendo has completed its acquisition of visual production company Dynamo Pictures, which it purchased this past summer. Now rebranded as Nintendo Pictures, the company will be developing video content featuring Nintendo properties.

"We aim to have consumers around the world learn about Nintendo characters through video, and to create unique videos that will remain in their memories forever," reads Nintendo Pictures' mission statement (translated via Google).

"We will continue to challenge ourselves to continue providing unique and surprising images to customers around the world, transcending generations and eras."

Nintendo Pictures sounds not entirely dissimilar to Sony's own PlayStation Productions, which was formed in 2019 ahead of the Uncharted movie from earlier this year.

Unlike PlayStation Studios, which is focused on creating and financing TV and film adaptations for various PlayStation games, Nintendo Pictures will more broadly be developing video content for the publisher.

Prior to being acquired by Nintendo, Dynamo provided assistance with visual content on Persona 5 and Dark Souls III, in addition to Nintendo's Metroid: Other M. The Tokyo-based studio also has produced CG for anime such as Yuri on Ice and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

This news comes ahead of the first trailer for Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario movie later in the week. Developed by Minions studio Illumination, the film will feature Chris Pratt in the role of Mario, replacing longtime voice actor Charles Martinet in the role, though Martinet is said to play a role in the film.

Originally planned to release this holiday, Nintendo announced in April that the Super Mario film was delayed to spring 2023.