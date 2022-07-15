The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds has raised over $380,000 in aid of reproductive rights

Game marketplace itch.io is hosting an Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds that lets shoppers grab almost 800 games for a minimum donation of $10 to send cash directly to abortion funds in more than 20 U.S. states.

The bundle has been pulled together following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and restrict access to abortion for many across the United States.

Over 600 creators have contributed to the bundle -- which includes titles such as A Mortician's Tale, Hypnospace Outlaw, and Lieve Oma -- helping it raise almost $50,000 in a matter of days.

The bundle will continue to add new submissions on a rolling basis until July 6, 2022, and will be available for purchase for the next 10 days.

100 percent of proceeds will be sent to the Collective Power Fund, a project created by the National Network of Abortion Funds that moves money directly to abortion funds around the United States with a focus on the South and Midwest.



Update: The Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds has closed with over $380,000 raised for the National Network for Abortion's Collective Power Fund.

The bundle, which contained 1122 items from 855 creators, closed after amassing $384,141.30 in donations from 23,609 contributors.

The average contribution was $16.27, which is notably higher than the $10 minimum donation required to purchase the bundle.

Organizers Itch and Caro Asercion confirmed that 100 percent of the proceeds will be handed over to the Collective Power Fund, meaning the cash will be moved directly to abortion funds across more than 20 U.S. states.