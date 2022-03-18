informa
Culture
Itch charity Bundle for Ukraine concludes after raising over $6.3 million

The bundle initially set out to raise $1 million for charity, but swept past that milestone within 24 hours.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 18, 2022
The Bundle for Ukraine, a charity bundle organised by Necrosoft Games' director Brandon Sheffield and made available through Itch, has concluded after raising over $6.3 million.

Almost 450,000 people contributed to the bundle, which featured games and content from precisely 736 creators. The average contribution was $14.16 with a top contribution of $9,000.

All proceeds will be split 50/50 between humanitarian charities International Medical Corps and Voices of Children, which are working to help Ukrainian's affected by the Russian invasion.

