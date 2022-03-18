Itch charity Bundle for Ukraine concludes after raising over $6.3 million

The Bundle for Ukraine, a charity bundle organised by Necrosoft Games' director Brandon Sheffield and made available through Itch, has concluded after raising over $6.3 million.

The bundle initially set out to raise $1 million for charity, but swept past that milestone within 24 hours.

Almost 450,000 people contributed to the bundle, which featured games and content from precisely 736 creators. The average contribution was $14.16 with a top contribution of $9,000.

All proceeds will be split 50/50 between humanitarian charities International Medical Corps and Voices of Children, which are working to help Ukrainian's affected by the Russian invasion.