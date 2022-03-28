Humble's charity "Stand with Ukraine" bundle raised over $20 million

Humble managed to raise over $20 million for Ukrainians affected by Russian invasion through its Stand with Ukraine charity bundle.

Precisely 473,895 bundles were sold from March 18 to March 25, raising $20,736,340 for humanitarian organizations including Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief.

Humble explained that 100 percent of all proceeds will be funnelled towards those organizations to ensure Ukrainians are supported as Russia continues its offensive.

The bundle was supported by numerous high profile developers and included 120 pieces of content worth over $2,500.