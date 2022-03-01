informa
/
/
Culture
2 min read
article

GMG Union staff at G/O Media publications go on strike to secure fairer contracts

"How can you bargain a contract when the people across the table won’t even clearly state what they’re advocating for?"
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 01, 2022
GMG_Header.png

Unionized workers at publications including Kotaku, Gizmodo, Jezebel, Lifehacker, The Root, and Jalopnik are striking to secure fairer contacts.

A number of staff at those G/O Media-owned outlets have unionized under the Gizmodo Media Group Union (GMG Union) banner, and are attempting to collectively bargain for contracts that guarantee healthcare, offer adequate family leave, codify diversity initiatives, provide work-from-home flexibility, prevent G/O from lowballing salaries, and protect staff from forced relocations to the NYC office.

Since January 31, 2022, GMG Union members have met five times with G/O Media's outside council, but say the council has failed to proactively engage with their good-faith proposals. As a result, GMG Union members have decided to down tools after a strike authorization vote that ended with 100 percent in favor at a 93 percent turnout.

"How can you bargain a contract when the people across the table won’t even clearly state what they’re advocating for?" reads a GMG Union statement. "We have not made this choice to strike lightly. 

"As of March 1 [...] we're asking people not to click on -- or contribute content to -- Gizmodo, Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker, and The Root."

GMG Union has established a strike fund where people can donate money to help those on the picket lines. At the time of writing, over 300 people have contributed $22,300 to GMG workers on GoFundMe.

Latest Jobs

Crate Entertainment

Remote
01.31.22
Senior Programmer

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more