Charity speedrunning series Games Done Quick has concluded its first event of 2023 after raising more than $2.6 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

The Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 Online marathon was broadcast on Twitch from January 8 to January 15 and raised precisely $2,642,493 for the charity.

A number of world records were broken during the event thanks to volunteers who soared through the likes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, Super Mario Galaxy 2, PowerWash Simulator, and Steven Seagal Is: The Final Option.

The Games Done Quick organisers shared the final fundraising total on social media and praised everyone involved in the event.

"Thank you to everyone who made this marathon possible, and to all of you for your amazing generosity and support," reads a tweet posted over the weekend.

Games Done Quick has now raised more than $43 million for charities around the world since its inception in 2010, and will return in Feburary for its all-women speedrunning event, Frost Fatales.

Frost Fatales will be followed up by Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which will run from May 28, 2023, to June 4, 2023.

Earlier this month, Games Done Quick founder Mike Uyama announced they will be departing the company after 13 years, but noted the organisation and event are "thriving."