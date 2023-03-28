Fallout: New Vegas and Dying Light 2 writer Chris Avellone has agreed to a confidential settlement after being accused of sexual assault.

In an update shared on Medium, Avellone said he has "resolved the matter" with two of his accusers and noted their claims were "dismissed with prejudice pursuant to a confidential settlement that provides for a seven-figure payment."

That payment includes the return of the attorney fee award entered against Avellone in California.

A joint statement from two of Avellone's accusers, Karissa Barrows and Kelly Bristol, was also issued in the wake of the settlement.

"Mr. Avellone never sexually abused either of us. We have no knowledge that he has ever sexually abused any women. We have no knowledge that Mr. Avellone has ever misused corporate funds. Anything we have previously said or written about Mr. Avellone to the contrary was not our intent," reads the statement.

"We wanted to support women in the industry. In so doing, our words have been misinterpreted to suggest specific allegations of misconduct that were neither expressed nor intended. We are passionate about the safety, security and agency of women, minorities, LGBTQIA+ persons, and every other community that has seen persecution in the video game industry. We believe Mr. Avellone shares a desire to protect and uplift those communities. We believe that he deserves a full return to the industry and support him in those endeavors."

Responding to that statement, Avellone said he appreciates the willingness of both Barrows and Bristol "to work with us in addressing issues within the game community."

"There are still many very real challenges that we face but [I] am confident we can face them together," he added. "In the spirit of these goals, I would ask everyone to respect the privacy of Ms. Barrows and Ms. Bristol and use this opportunity as a means to listen to all voices in improving our culture and our communities."

A number of studios cut ties with Avellone after the allegations were made public, with major companies including Techland and Paradox Interactive distancing themselves from the veteran writer.

It's worth noting that a confidential settlement, such as the one detailed here, shouldn't be viewed as a determination of fault. Such an outcome generally prevents those involved (and their attorneys) from disclosing how the agreement was reached and other details about the dispute, making it hard to unpack the allegations made against Avellone.