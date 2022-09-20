Longtime Game Informer employee Andrew Reiner shared on Twitter earlier today that he's joined Borderlands developer Gearbox Software. As global creative executive officer, Reiner will help oversee games in development at the studio, such as October's New Tales from the Borderlands.

"I’m looking forward to working with Gearbox’s amazing development teams to find new ways to entertain the world," tweeted Reiner. Last week, he announced that he was leaving the magazine outlet.

Gearbox's structure has noticeably changed since it was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021. Last year saw former chief technical officer Steve Jones replace Randy Pitchford as company president.

At Game Informer, Reiner was a writer for the outlet for nearly 30 years. After then-EIC Andy McNamara departed game journalism in 2020 to work at Electronic Arts, he took over as the magazine's new editor-in-chief. Now, longtime writer Matt Miller will serve as the magazine's EIC.

"I’ll transition from writing game news to creating it," wrote Reiner in his blog post last week. "I always wanted to make a game, and I now get the chance to see what development is all about and will hopefully contribute to the process in meaningful ways."