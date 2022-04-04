informa
Culture
Epic Games and Xbox raise $144 million for Ukraine through Fortnite fundraiser

The news comes after both companies pledged to donate Fortnite revenue to humanitarian charities.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 04, 2022
Fortnite_Header.png

Fortnite maker Epic Games has raised $144 million for Ukrainian's affected by the Russian invasion.

Last month, the company pledged to donate all proceeds from Fornite for two weeks to humanitarian charities working to assist Ukrainians.

Xbox also backed the initiative, and agreed to donate its net proceeds from Fortnite to those charities for the same duration.

After providing regular updates, Epic has offered its "deepest thanks" to everyone who supported its fundraising efforts and revealed it has raised $144 million for Direct Relief, United Nations Children's Fund, World Food Programme, and the UN Refugee Agency.

Epic previously noted the above organizations are on the ground providing emergency aid, essential supplies, legal aid, and shelter to people who've been impacted by the war in Ukraine.

