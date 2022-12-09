Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok dominate The Game Awards 2022

Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok were the big winners at The Game Awards 2022, which took place last night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Elden Ring took home four awards including the coveted Game of the Year prize, with FromSoftware's acclaimed open-world title also being honored in the Best Game Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Role Playing categories.

God of War Ragnarok, meanwhile, scooped up a total of six awards including the prizes for Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Score and Music, Innovation and Accessibility, and Best Performance for Kratos actor Christopher Judge.

Other notable winners included wholesome feline adventure, Stray, which got its paws on the Best Indie and Best Debut Indie statues. Bayonetta 3 won the award for Best Action Game, Marvel Snap was honored in the Best Mobile Game category, and Splatoon 3 was named the Best Multiplayer Game.

Those of you who missed last night's ceremony, which was accompanied by the compulsory deluge of game announcements and trailers, can rewatch the show over on The Game Awards website.

Naturally, we've also taken the liberty of posting the complete list of winners below.

The Game Awards 2022 Winners

Game of the Year – Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Best Game Direction – Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Best Narrative – God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Best Art Direction – Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Best Score and Music – God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Best Audio Design – God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Best Performance – God of War Ragnarok (Christopher Judge)

Games For Impact – As Dusk Falls (Interior Night / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Ongoing – Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Best Indie – Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Best Mobile Game – Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios / Nuverse)

Best Community Support – Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Innovation and Accessibility – God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Best VR/AR – Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Best Action Game – Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games / Nintendo)

Best Action / Adventure – God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Best Role Playing – Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting – Multiversus (Player First Games / WB Games)

Best Family – Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Hal Laboratory / Nintendo)

Best Sim / Strategy – Mario + Rabbits Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan / Paris / Ubisoft)

Best Sports / Racing – Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital / SIE)

Best Multiplayer – Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Debut Indie – Stray (BlueTwelve Studio / Annapurna)

Most Anticipated Game – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Best Esports Game – Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete – Jacob Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team – Loud (Valorant)

Best Esports Coach – Matheus Tarasconi (Loud, Valorant)

Best Esports Event – 2022 League of Legends World Championships

Best Adaptation – Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche / Riot Games / Netflix)

Content Creator of the Year – Ludwig

