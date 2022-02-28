CD Projekt, Amanita, State of Play, Crytivo and more pledge financial aid to Ukrainians

Multiple studios have now spoken out in support of Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

As fighting in the country reportedly worsens, studios of different sizes from around the world have shared messages of solidarity and, crucially, pledged to donate funds to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

One of the biggest names to lend its support to Ukraine is Polish studio CD Projekt Red. Earlier today, the Cyberpunk 2077 developer said it will be donating 1 million PLN ($242,000) to Poland-based humanitarian organization Polska Akcja Humanitarna, which is currently working to provide direct aid to people who've been forced to flee their homes.

CD Projekt said the invasion has left it "shocked and outraged" in a statement shared on Twitter.

"We cannot remain indifferent in the face of such injustice and we ask everybody to join in and help in any way you can. Together we can make a huge difference," continued the studio.

Earlier this week, This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios pledged to send all profits from sales of the title and its DLC over the next seven days to the Ukrainian Red Cross to support victims of the invasion.

Czech independent studio Amanita Design quickly followed suit, explaining it will also be donating next week's earnings from Machinarium, Chuchel, and Creaks to Člověk v tísni, a non-profit that will use the money to aid vulnerable Ukrainians.

"We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This horrible act of aggression has absolutely no place in any democratic society," reads an Amanita statement. "We stand behind Ukraine."

UK studio State of Play has also joined the coalition of studios, and said it will be donating next week's earnings to the Ukrainian Red Cross. The company described Russia's invasion as "unjust," and encouraged people to donate to the Red Cross directly.

"In solidarity with the people of Ukraine and alongside our friends at 11 bit studios, State of Play will be donating all the next week's earnings from our games on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam to the Ukrainian Red Cross to help those affected by this unjust war perpetrated by Russia," wrote the studio. "Buy any of our games on those platforms and we will donate the money which comes to us on your behalf."

Crytivo, a indie publisher and developer based in California, shared similar sentiments, and committed to donating all profits from its store over the next month to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Notably, the company also said it would be providing its employees in Ukraine paid leave until they can either get to safety or the situation improves.

Many studios based in Ukraine have called for support while also sharing messages of defiance. Speaking to Game Developer via email last night, Wael Amr, co-founder and CEO of Kyiv-based developer Frogwares, described the current mood in the capital as "tense and very fluid" and said ignoring the conflict could have "terrible consequences for the world."

Anybody seeking to donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross directly should click here.

Update (02/28/2022): More and more studios are rallying in support of Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

Earlier today, Swedish publisher Thunderful Games followed the example of 11 Bit Studios and others by pledging to donate all profits from the sales of Steamworld Heist and Bridge Constructor over the next seven days to the International Committee of the Red Cross to aid humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Last Friday, free-to-play developer Huuuge Games made a donation of 1 million PLN to charitable causes helping the victims of the war in Ukraine, and said the funds will be used to help those who need it the most. The company also committed to ensuring that its Ukrainian employees, partners, and their families are safe, and said it has taken active steps to assist and relocate those affected by the invasion.

Indie developer and publisher RedDeer Games also joined the cause, and has chosen to donate 100 percent of profits from March sales of Cyber Protocol to a foundation working to help Ukrainians. RedDeer said it will work with players to choose a suitable organization, and condemned those responsible for the Russian invasion.

