Blue Archive lead editor Daniel Scott Tijerina has passed away

Tijerina also worked on Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 11, 2022
A screenshot from Blue Archive, a video game Daniel Scott Tijerina worked on as lead editor

Localization copy editor Daniel Scott Tijerina has passed away.

Tijerina served as the lead editor on Blue Archive, the mobile RPG developed by Nexon Games. He also worked on popular titles in the Trails series, including Trails from Zero and Trails to Azure.

News of his passing was shared on social media by Jon Addaberry, a friend and colleague who described Tijerina as someone who "inspired me and so many others to become better versions of ourselves."

"Scott was passionate to a fault. If he believed in something, he would pursue it to the ends of the earth. If he believed in you, he'd put neck out if it meant helping you take a step forward. He was burned many times for this, but it never stopped him from doing it again," wrote Addaberry.

"Fate was never kind to him. He had a tough shake of life, and yet he had so much to give to others. Even in his darkest moments, he did so much to try to make others smile. So many silly moments and little jokes to throw a voice call into a fit of laughter."

Others also took the time to share their own memories of Tijerina, painting him as a someone who was incredibly passionate about their work, but also equally passionate about the people around him.

