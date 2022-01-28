Atmospheric puzzler Morkredd inducted into Norway's new National Museum

Hyper Games' award-winning physics puzzler Morkredd will be added to Norway's new National Museum of Arts as part of a permanent game exhibition.

The National Museum is scheduled to open on June 11, 2022, and is being billed as the largest art museum in the Nordic region.

Based in Oslo, which is also the home of Hyper Games, the museum will showcase modern art, architecture, design, and contemporary art collections under one roof.

Notably, it will house a collection of largely Norwegian-made games that chart the evolution of the country's dev scene. Although the games themselves won't be playable, visitors will be able to watch gameplay videos and view early production sketches.

Speaking to Game Developer, Hyper Games CEO Are Sundnes said the inclusion of Morkredd and other titles is an important step in recognizing the cultural significance of video games.

"I think game developers are still struggling with misconceptions about our industry, and it's not getting the recognition it deserves from the general population. Here in Norway we're all so proud of our athletes, authors, film makers and musicians, but most people couldn't name a single Norwegian game. Being included there is a huge step in the right direction," said Sundnes.

"It feels like tangible proof that all our hard work has paid off, and that our work has gone into the cultural heritage of Norway. Hopefully it will stay in the museum for generations to see, and maybe even longer than the game will be available."