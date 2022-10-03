informa
/
/
Culture
1 MIN READ
News

Activision Blizzard exec Frances Townsend leaves company

Townsend's departure from Activision Blizzard comes over a year after blaming California's lawsuit for contributing to the damage of the company's culture, rather than its allegations of harassment.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 03, 2022
Former Activision Blizzard chief compliance officer Fran Townsend in a video interview with CBS.
Image from 2021 CBS News interview.

Frances Townsend departed Activision Blizzard over the weekend, reported Bloomberg. Townsend served as the publisher's chief compliance officer, and her leaving comes as Microsoft is in the process of acquiring the Call of Duty publisher. 

Townsend's tenure with Activision Blizzard has been controversial since she took the role in 2020. Following a lawsuit in 2021 from the State of California accusing the company of fostering a toxic environment for years, she sent out a companywide internal email calling it "truly meritless and irresponsible...We cannot let it damage our culture of respect and equal opportunity for all employees.”

Shortly after, over 1,000 current and former Activision Blizzard employees condemned her response. In their list of demands, those employees called for Townsend to resign from her position as the company's Executive Sponsor of the ABK Employee Women’s Network. 

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick later apologized for Townsend's email, writing that it "lacked the right empathy and understanding".

In an email sent to Bloomberg, Bobby Kotick wrote that Townsend "has done an extraordinary job enhancing the strong governance and compliance programs we have throughout the Company.”

Townsend will be replaced by senior ethics VP Jen Brewer and senior VP of corporate governance Luci Altman. She will operate as an advisor to both the board and Kotick specifically. 

Business

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more