Sony's 2022 marquis titles are leading the nominations for the 2023 D.I.C.E. Awards. The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) revealed the nominees for the upcoming awards show, and Sony Santa Monica's God of War Ragnarok and Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West have, respectively, at 12 and 8, among the highest of the 61 games included.

Along with Game of the Year, both titles are nominated in categories such as Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction, Original Music Composition, and Outstanding Achievement in Character. The latter category covers both Kratos and his son Atreus for God of War and Aloy for Horizon.

Other games to receive multiple nominations include FromSoftware's Elden Ring (Game of the Year, plus Outstanding Story and Game Direction), BlueTwelve's Stray (Art Direction, Adventure Game), and Poncle's Vampire Survivors (Action Game, Independent Game).

The full list is here, but we've posted some of the highlights down below. And the DICE Awards themselves will take place on February 23.

Game of the Year

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony)



Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)



Vampire Survivors (Poncle)



Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction



Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)



Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony)

Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid/Half Mermaid)

Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design



Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner/Nuverse)



Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)



Vampire Survivors (Poncle)

Online Game of the Year



Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision Blizzard)



EA Sports FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver, EA Romania/Electronic Arts)



Rumbleverse (Iron Galaxy Studios/Epic Games)



Marvel Snap (Second Dinner/Nuverse)



Mobile Game of the Year



Marvel Snap (Second Dinner/Nuverse)



Diablo Immortal (Blizzard Entertainment, NetEase/Activision Blizzard)



Gibbon: Beyond the Trees (Broken Rules)



Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid/Half Mermaid)



Poinpy (Moppin/Devolver Digital)

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement



Cosmonious High (Owlchemy

Moss: Book II (Polyarc)

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

Tentacular (Firepunchd/Devolver Digital)

The Last Clockwinder (Pontoco/Cyan Ventures)

Outstanding Achievement for Independent Game

