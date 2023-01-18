Elden Ring and Phil Spencer win at 2023's New York Game Awards

New York held its own video game awards show, and the list of winners is nothing short of eclectic. Run by the non-profit New York Video Game Critics Circle, the organization also notably provides scholarships and community outreach to New York school students.

Elden Ring was the only game to receive multiple awards at the event (as it's been doing), while other 2022 heavy hitters like Marvel Snap and Vampire Survivors took home their own individual awards during the event. Other notable recipients include Moss Book II and Xbox CEO Phil Spencer.

The full list of winners is down below.

• Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year



Elden Ring

• Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Vampire Survivors

• Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

God of War Ragnarök

• Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring

• Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Metal: Hellsinger

• Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

• Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Moss: Book II

• Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

• A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap

• Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

• Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

• Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

SIGNALIS

• NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

• Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

• Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator

Ryan O'Callaghan

• Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Phil Spencer