Elden Ring and Phil Spencer win at 2023's New York Game Awards

Concrete jungle where Tarnished are made of.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 18, 2023
Cover art for FromSoftware's Elden Ring.

New York held its own video game awards show, and the list of winners is nothing short of eclectic. Run by the non-profit New York Video Game Critics Circle, the organization also notably provides scholarships and community outreach to New York school students. 

Elden Ring was the only game to receive multiple awards at the event (as it's been doing), while other 2022 heavy hitters like Marvel Snap and Vampire Survivors took home their own individual awards during the event. Other notable recipients include Moss Book II and Xbox CEO Phil Spencer.

The full list of winners is down below. 

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Elden Ring 

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game 

Vampire Survivors

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game

God of War Ragnarök

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Elden Ring

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Metal: Hellsinger

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Moss: Book II

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Marvel Snap

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year

Masaya "aMSa" Chikamoto (VGBootCamp/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem

SIGNALIS

• NYC GWB Award for Best DLC

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism

Justin Heckert, Vanity Fair

Elizabeth Jennings Graham Award for Best Educator

Ryan O'Callaghan

Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient

Phil Spencer

