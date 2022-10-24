Disco Elysium lead designer Robert Kurvitz has filed a lawsuit against developer ZA/UM. First spotted by Tech News Space, Kurvitz has filed has lawsuit with the Estonian court against the studio he was reported to have left back in 2021.

Kurvitz, along with Disco Elysium's Aleksander Rostov (art director) and Helen Hindpere (writer) were allegedly forced out of the company, according to editor Martin Luiga. In a blog post from earlier this month, Luiga alleged that the move was "involuntary," and complicated by both Kurvitz and Rostov being both co-founders and shareholders.

Notably, it appears that neither Hindpere or Rostov are involved with the lawsuit, and at time of writing have made no attempts at legal action against their former employer.



The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kurvitz's company Telomer OÜ, which he founded in 2020. Kurvitz wrote the novel that served as the basis for Disco Elysium, which became a hit when it released in 2019.



Per the website for the Estonian Ministry of Justice (originally spotted by Kotaku AU), the company has filed an application to "obtain information and review documents". The hearing will take place on November 28.

At time of writing, ZA/UM has not spoken on Kurvitz's lawsuit.