New GD Talks Session: "Investigating and Dispelling Shader Myths... with Science!" Presented by Matt Oztalay
Disco Elysium co-creator files lawsuit against developer ZA/UM

Robert Kurvitz was the lead designer of Disco Elysium and helped found its developer ZA/UM. After allegedly being forced out, he's taking his former employer to Estonian court.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 24, 2022
Cover art for ZA/UM's Disco Elysium.

Disco Elysium lead designer Robert Kurvitz has filed a lawsuit against developer ZA/UM. First spotted by Tech News Space, Kurvitz has filed has lawsuit with the Estonian court against the studio he was reported to have left back in 2021. 

Kurvitz, along with Disco Elysium's Aleksander Rostov (art director) and Helen Hindpere (writer) were allegedly forced out of the company, according to editor Martin Luiga. In a blog post from earlier this month, Luiga alleged that the move was "involuntary," and complicated by both Kurvitz and Rostov being both co-founders and shareholders.

Notably, it appears that neither Hindpere or Rostov are involved with the lawsuit, and at time of writing have made no attempts at legal action against their former employer.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kurvitz's company Telomer OÜ, which he founded in 2020. Kurvitz wrote the novel that served as the basis for Disco Elysium, which became a hit when it released in 2019.

Per the website for the Estonian Ministry of Justice (originally spotted by Kotaku AU), the company has filed an application to "obtain information and review documents". The hearing will take place on November 28. 

At time of writing, ZA/UM has not spoken on Kurvitz's lawsuit. 

