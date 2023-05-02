Xbox's new UI to make dashboard navigation easier

Microsoft revealed its next big change for the Xbox will be to its dashboard. Members of the Xbox Insiders program can now experience a new version of the home menu for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One that "balances the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community."

User interfaces (or UI) is an important component of games, and it for developers, it can often be tricky figuring out the right UI. Xbox is no stranger to streamlining its dashboard, but the need for that has grown more important as Xbox Game Pass has become a more crucial part of the experience.

The new iteration of the dashboard currently includes a new quick access menu at the top of the Home page. It's said that quick access will allow for easier navigation to players' game libraries, Xbox Game Pass, and other important destinations.

Microsoft's new Xbox dashboard aims for a more simplified, navigable experience.

Additionally, the layout has been changed by reducing tile size and moving them to the bottom of the screen. Beyond making for a more simplified layout, it allows players to better see their backgrounds.

Alpha and Alpha-Skip members of the Xbox Insiders program have access to the new Xbox dashboard. It'll presumably roll out for the general public in the coming months.