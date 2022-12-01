informa
Thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light is coming to PlayStation

Thatgamecompany returns to PlayStation consoles with its social MMO, Sky: Children of the Light.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 01, 2022
Screenshot from thatgamecompany's Sky: Children of the Light.

Thatgamecompany revealed its social adventure game Sky: Children of the Light will be making its way to PlayStation. On December 6, the free-to-play title will be playable on PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. 

With how popular the PlayStation 5 is, bringing a social heavy game to the console will bring in new players, and an audience that may be yearning for a considerably more low-key game to try out.

For thatgamecompany, this move brings the studio full circle. Its earlier titles, and Journey in particular, were exclusive to PlayStation consoles. Sky: Children of the Light broke this trend when it released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021. 

In a press release, the developers added that Sky would feature cross-play between mobile and console players.

Sky originally released on iOS in 2019, then by Android the following year. In over a year of release, it garnered 50 million downloads from mobile players, and thanks to the Switch, that number has grown to over 160 million.

Earlier this year, thatgamecompany affirmed that it would continue to support Sky after receiving a $160 million investment.

