informa
/
/
Console
1 MIN READ
News

Sony assures its PlayStation 5 supply issues are over

Buy anywhere.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 30, 2023
Screenshot of Sony's PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 5's supply chain issues are no longer a problem. According to Sony, it should now be "much easier" to buy the console through global retailers. 

On its own, that news would be noteworthy, but it's particularly important for the publisher as it revels in the success of The Last of Us Part I (thanks to the TV show), and prepares for first-party juggernauts this year such as Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.  

"To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges," wrote Sony.

Since the PlayStation 5's release in late 2020, getting a hold of it has been tricky for customers across the globe. Even when Sony was selling it directly on its store via queue, there wasn't a guarantee you could buy one, and that was before a shortage of needed components further complicated matters.

In response to the supply issues, Sony increased the price of PS5s in territories such as the UK, Japan, and Mexico. As of July 2022, the PS5 has sold 21.7 million units.

To further celebrate the renewed supply, Sony released a new ad for its console. Among other things, it features footage of a woman in a cave, indicating that an unannounced project is in the works at one of Sony's many studios. 

Business

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more