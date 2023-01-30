Sony assures its PlayStation 5 supply issues are over

The PlayStation 5's supply chain issues are no longer a problem. According to Sony, it should now be "much easier" to buy the console through global retailers.

On its own, that news would be noteworthy, but it's particularly important for the publisher as it revels in the success of The Last of Us Part I (thanks to the TV show), and prepares for first-party juggernauts this year such as Final Fantasy XVI and Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

"To all our fans: thank you for your patience as we navigated unprecedented demand for the PS5 console amid global challenges," wrote Sony.

Since the PlayStation 5's release in late 2020, getting a hold of it has been tricky for customers across the globe. Even when Sony was selling it directly on its store via queue, there wasn't a guarantee you could buy one, and that was before a shortage of needed components further complicated matters.

In response to the supply issues, Sony increased the price of PS5s in territories such as the UK, Japan, and Mexico. As of July 2022, the PS5 has sold 21.7 million units.

To further celebrate the renewed supply, Sony released a new ad for its console. Among other things, it features footage of a woman in a cave, indicating that an unannounced project is in the works at one of Sony's many studios.