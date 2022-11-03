Reflector Entertainment founder Alexandre Amancio has announced his departure from the company. On Amancio's LinkedIn page, he refers to his leaving as previously planned, and he'll officially leave the transmedia company at the start of 2023.

"Building a company has truly been one of the most challenging endeavors that I have undertaken, but it has also been one of the most rewarding," wrote Amancio. "I would like to thank the Bandai Namco team and all the amazing Reflectorians.

Amancio previously worked at Ubisoft as creative director on Assassin's Creed Unity, and left that publisher in 2015. He would go on to found Reflector that same year. In 2020, Reflector and its subsidiary game development studio, Reflector Interactive Productions, were acquired by Bandai Namco.

Of the Bandai Namco acquisition, Amancio in his post called it "essential for the future of the studio and the Unknown 9 Storyworld. Consequently, I committed to staying on board to ensure the Storyworld I helped usher into this world would see the light of day."

The Canadian studio's interest is in creating "Storyworlds," aka cross-media franchises. Its first attempt at this is Unknown 9, a paranormal thriller spanning a book trilogy, a podcast, and the 2023 game Unknown 9: Awakening.

More recently, Reflector announced in October Bandai Namco has enlisted it to develop a game based on one of the Japanese publisher's properties.

Said present Reflector CEO Hervé Hoerdt at the time, the project is "an organic and pre-planned evolution in the development of Reflector Entertainment, which has established itself as a major asset."