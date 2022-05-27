informa
PlayStation's June State of Play to lead with third-party games, PSVR2 sneak peeks

PlayStation is joining in on the onslaught of summer game announcement events with its own 30 minute State of Play showcase on June 2.
Alissa McAloon
Editor-in-Chief
May 27, 2022
stateofplay.jpg

As the game industry braces itself for a summer filled with new game announcement festivals and showcases, PlayStation has revealed its own plans for a digital showcase this June.

PlayStation is set to host a 30-minute-long State of Play broadcast on June 2, though, given what's mentioned in the short blog post announcing the stream, we're not likely to hear a ton about the company's growing first-party portfolio during the stream.

Instead, PlayStation plans to share announcements and reveals from third-party developers throughout the show. But while next week's broadcast will be light on first-party details, we did get a tiny glimpse at PlayStation's future first-party plans--particularly in terms of live games, mobile, and PC--in a recent business segment update earlier this week.

It's also possible some first-party projects just might appear in the PlayStation VR 2 segment of the broadcast. In the very least, that part of the show will offer a closer look at some of the 20+ games first- and third-party games Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to launch alongside the PSVR2 down the line, but keep in mind that PlayStation is only teasing a "sneak peek" during the upcoming State of Play.

This'll mark the second State of Play presentation of 2022. The first, a 20-minute-long presentation, was held back in March and brought news and trailers for third-party PS4 and PS5 bound projects like Luminous Productions' Forspoken, Capcom's Exoprimal, and Housemarque's Returnal co-op update Ascension.

