As the game industry braces itself for a summer filled with new game announcement festivals and showcases, PlayStation has revealed its own plans for a digital showcase this June.

PlayStation is set to host a 30-minute-long State of Play broadcast on June 2, though, given what's mentioned in the short blog post announcing the stream, we're not likely to hear a ton about the company's growing first-party portfolio during the stream.

Instead, PlayStation plans to share announcements and reveals from third-party developers throughout the show. But while next week's broadcast will be light on first-party details, we did get a tiny glimpse at PlayStation's future first-party plans--particularly in terms of live games, mobile, and PC--in a recent business segment update earlier this week.



It's also possible some first-party projects just might appear in the PlayStation VR 2 segment of the broadcast. In the very least, that part of the show will offer a closer look at some of the 20+ games first- and third-party games Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to launch alongside the PSVR2 down the line, but keep in mind that PlayStation is only teasing a "sneak peek" during the upcoming State of Play.

This'll mark the second State of Play presentation of 2022. The first, a 20-minute-long presentation, was held back in March and brought news and trailers for third-party PS4 and PS5 bound projects like Luminous Productions' Forspoken, Capcom's Exoprimal, and Housemarque's Returnal co-op update Ascension.