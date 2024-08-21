Sponsored By

Gamescom 2024 |

Keep up with the Game Developer team's ongoing Gamescom coverage right here, including news, interviews, and analysis straight from this year's show.

Microsoft unveils new accessibility hardware including Xbox Adaptive Joystick

The company has also debuted adaptive thumbstick toppers that can be 3D printed at home.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 21, 2024

3 Min Read
The Xbox Adaptive Thumbstick
Image via Xbox

Microsoft has debuted four new accessibility offerings for Xbox players to help people play "anywhere they want, in a way that works for them."

The new lineup includes an Xbox Adaptive Joystick that can be deployed alongside the Xbox Adaptive Controller or other Xbox gamepads. The joystick is pitched as a wired companion to existing controllers, designed for people with "limited mobility."

"It includes four button inputs on the front, a standard Xbox thumbstick, and two additional buttons that mimic the bumper and trigger placement on a traditional controller," explained Xbox in a blog post. "All these buttons are customizable, providing the flexibility to play in a way that’s most comfortable."

Elaborating on how it can be incorporated into different setups, Microsoft explained the joystick can be controlled with one hand, mounted via tabletops, or used with non-hand body parts. It can also be customized via button remapping or plugged directly into a console or PC to enable menu navigation and Nexus button functionality.

The joystick is slated to launch in "early 2025" and is flanked by other accessibility devices and accessories, including new 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers–which have been released through Xbox Design Lab.

"We’ve listened to players express a need to have more options for thumbstick toppers to customize their play," reads the blog. "We collaborated with community members, charity organizations, and a hospital involved in adaptive gaming and 3D printing to design complimentary 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers with Xbox Design Lab."

A photograph showing a variety of Xbox Adaptive Thumbstick Toppers

The files include designs for six adaptive toppers that allow players to tweak the height and width of their thumbsticks. For example, a plate-shaped topper will provide a shallow, indented surface helpful for operating sticks with larger body parts. A sphere-shaped topper, meanwhile, can support alternative interactions such as grasps.

There are more where those came from. Microsoft has partnered with peripheral makers 8BitDo and ByoWave to introduce two new 'Designed for Xbox' controllers.

The 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller was created for players with limited mobility and features low-resistance buttons and sensitive 'Hall Effect' joysticks.

"All buttons are conveniently accessible on the top of the controller, and it even has a non-slip silicone mat to keep it steady while gaming," said Microsoft."For ultimate gaming flexibility, the Lite SE can connect wirelessly with a 2.4G adapter or be wired directly to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows 10 and above. It also includes two programmable Super Buttons that players can map without any extra software and are fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller."

The ByoWave Proteus Controller is a modular interface that comes with highly customizable "snap and play" parts. Users can tweak the pad to match their unique play style, preferences, and physical needs by tinkering with over 100 million different combinations. "The module mapping system makes it easy to save and switch configurations, so players can experiment with different set-ups hassle free," added Microsoft.

For more information, including launch dates and pricing, check out Xbox Wire.

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Dying Light: The Beast.
Business
Turns out Dying Light: The Beast started out as leaked Dying Light 2 DLCTurns out Dying Light: The Beast started out as leaked Dying Light 2 DLC
byJustin Carter, Bryant Francis
Aug 21, 2024
1 Min Read
Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones & the Great Circle.
Business
Phil Spencer: Indiana Jones' PS5 jump good for Xbox's healthPhil Spencer: Indiana Jones' PS5 jump good for Xbox's health
byJustin Carter
Aug 21, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of BloodlessDeep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of Bloodless
byAntônio Rivero
Aug 20, 2024
12 Min Read
A player character dual-wields two red pistols against a cyberpunk background in Apex Legends.
Design
Letting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might thinkLetting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might think
byBryant Francis
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Jen and Zan, two player characters from Tactical Breach Wizards. They are wizards with guns.
Design
Tactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny boneTactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny bone
byBryant Francis
Aug 19, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Bridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game designBridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game design
byChristopher Gerteis
Aug 20, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about photography gamesCall for submissions: Let's talk about photography games
byHolly Green
Aug 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Conjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VRConjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VR
byEdward McNeill
Aug 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan