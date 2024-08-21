Microsoft unveils new accessibility hardware including Xbox Adaptive Joystick

Microsoft has debuted four new accessibility offerings for Xbox players to help people play "anywhere they want, in a way that works for them."

The new lineup includes an Xbox Adaptive Joystick that can be deployed alongside the Xbox Adaptive Controller or other Xbox gamepads. The joystick is pitched as a wired companion to existing controllers, designed for people with "limited mobility."

"It includes four button inputs on the front, a standard Xbox thumbstick, and two additional buttons that mimic the bumper and trigger placement on a traditional controller," explained Xbox in a blog post. "All these buttons are customizable, providing the flexibility to play in a way that’s most comfortable."

Elaborating on how it can be incorporated into different setups, Microsoft explained the joystick can be controlled with one hand, mounted via tabletops, or used with non-hand body parts. It can also be customized via button remapping or plugged directly into a console or PC to enable menu navigation and Nexus button functionality.

The joystick is slated to launch in "early 2025" and is flanked by other accessibility devices and accessories, including new 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers–which have been released through Xbox Design Lab.

"We’ve listened to players express a need to have more options for thumbstick toppers to customize their play," reads the blog. "We collaborated with community members, charity organizations, and a hospital involved in adaptive gaming and 3D printing to design complimentary 3D printable files for adaptive thumbstick toppers with Xbox Design Lab."

The files include designs for six adaptive toppers that allow players to tweak the height and width of their thumbsticks. For example, a plate-shaped topper will provide a shallow, indented surface helpful for operating sticks with larger body parts. A sphere-shaped topper, meanwhile, can support alternative interactions such as grasps.

There are more where those came from. Microsoft has partnered with peripheral makers 8BitDo and ByoWave to introduce two new 'Designed for Xbox' controllers.

The 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller was created for players with limited mobility and features low-resistance buttons and sensitive 'Hall Effect' joysticks.

"All buttons are conveniently accessible on the top of the controller, and it even has a non-slip silicone mat to keep it steady while gaming," said Microsoft."For ultimate gaming flexibility, the Lite SE can connect wirelessly with a 2.4G adapter or be wired directly to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows 10 and above. It also includes two programmable Super Buttons that players can map without any extra software and are fully compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller."

The ByoWave Proteus Controller is a modular interface that comes with highly customizable "snap and play" parts. Users can tweak the pad to match their unique play style, preferences, and physical needs by tinkering with over 100 million different combinations. "The module mapping system makes it easy to save and switch configurations, so players can experiment with different set-ups hassle free," added Microsoft.

For more information, including launch dates and pricing, check out Xbox Wire.