Developer Guerrilla Games has confirmed one of its next projects is an online co-op title set in its Horizon universe. Over a dozen job listings were posted on its career page, some of which mention an "online project" and "bringing the expanding Horizon universe to a multiplayer audience."

The online title, said Guerrilla, will be developed by a new internal team and feature its own set of characters outside of the mainline Horizon titles. Interestingly, it also said this game will have a "unique stylized look."

Over the last few months, there've been vague rumblings that Guerrilla's sci-fi RPG series would be getting into the multiplayer game. Guerrilla's previously said that Horizon Zero Dawn was planned to feature multiplayer, but it was later cut.



Moreover, Sony has made no secret its own desire to bring some of its prestige franchises to the live service space. Jetpack Interactive, which worked on the PC version of God of War 2018, has already been conscripted to help with making a live service game based on one of Sony's flagship first-party properties.

Right now, it's not clear if this online co-op game has any connection to the previously reported Horizon MMORPG that's being made in conjunction with Guild Wars 2 developer NCSoft.

In that same post, Guerrilla added that the studio wouldn't be leaving single player behind entirely. Beyond the upcoming Burning Shores expansion for Horizon Forbidden West, the studio said it would be "continuing to create epic solo adventures for [series protagonist] Aloy."

Outside of Guerrilla, Naughty Dog has confirmed it'll be stepping into the multiplayer space as well with a standalone live service experience for The Last of Us. Both developers have previous experience with multiplayer through their respective Killzone and Uncharted franchises.