'This is comedy': Balatro developer Localthunk baffled after PEGI hands title 18+ rating

The award-winning developer has questioned the consistency of PEGI's ratings.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

December 17, 2024

The 18+ PEGI rating overlaid on a Balatro screenshot
Screenshot via Localthunk / 18+ sticker via PEGI

  • Localthunk said they're more disgruntled at what they perceive as inconsistency on PEGI's part than the decision itself.

European rating agency PEGI has handed Balatro an 18+ rating because it could teach players how to dabble in real-world poker.

The decision looks to have surprised developer Localthunk, who questioned why Balatro has been deemed "adults only" when other titles that feature in-game spending and randomized item packs are considered suitable for children.

"Since PEGI gave us an 18+ rating for having evil playing cards maybe I should add microtransactions/loot boxes/real gambling to lower that rating to 3+ like EA sports FC," reads an X post from the developer. "This is comedy."

In a follow-up post, Localthunk said they're more disgruntled at what they perceive as inconsistency on PEGI's part than the decision to give Balatro an 18+ rating.

"Just to clear it up–I'm way more irked at the 3+ for these games with actual gambling mechanics for children than I am about Balatro having an 18+ rating," they added. "If these other games were rated properly I’d happily accept the weirdo 18+. The red logo looks kinda dope."

Then PEGI ratings explainer for Balatro states the 2D deck-builder is being restricted because it "features prominent gambling imagery" and essentially teaches players how to navigate a poker game.

"As the game goes on, the player becomes increasingly familiar with which hands would earn more points. Because these are hands that exist in the real world, this knowledge and skill could be transferred to a real-life game of poker," adds PEGI.

EA Sports FC gets 3+ from PEGI

By contrast, PEGI has handed EA Sports FC 25 a 3+ rating that indicates the title is "suitable for all ages." That's despite the ratings agency acknowledging the soccer sim "offers players the opportunity to purchase in-game items, in the form of an in-game currency, which can be used to purchase random card packs and other game items."

"Some parents or carers may want to be aware of this," it adds.

It's worth noting that Balatro doesn't let players place bets in-game. Instead, they must accrue points by collecting offbeat joker cards that imbue regular playing cards with new abilities, dish out score multipliers, and generally turn the concept of poker on its head.

It's possible to obtain new jokers and other special cards by opening randomized booster packs, but those packs can only be purchased using in-game currency obtained through play. There are no microtransactions in Balatro.

In August, Localthunk said they "hate the thought" of Balatro becoming a "true gambling game" and have created a will that stipulates the IP may never be sold or licensed to any gambling companies or casinos.

The ESRB, which handles video game ratings in Canada, the US, and Mexico, gave Balatro an 'Everyone 10+' rating and noted it contains "gambling themes" but "no interactive elements."

"The game has a poker theme, which includes the names of hands, scoring system, and types of playing cards, but does not include making wagers," it added.

Game Developer has reached out to PEGI for more information.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

