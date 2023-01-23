The Last of Us Part I received a large sales spike post-HBO launch

Thanks to the HBO adaptation, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part I has received an astronomical jump in sales.

Per GamesIndustry, the PlayStation 5 remake of the 2013 stealth zombie game had a sales boost of 238 percent in the UK. The spike was enough to get back on the UK sales chart at number 20, joined by the PlayStation 4 remaster at number 32 and a 322 percent boost.

The Last of Us' TV series only has two (of nine) episodes under its belt, but thanks to large critical acclaim and a strong fanbase, it's safe to say that it'll be the talk of the town throughout the year.

Other notable games on the UK charts include Nintendo's Fire Emblem Engage at the very top, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

At the start of January, Naughty Dog reported the overall Last of Us franchise sold 37 million copies since 2013. For Sony, the show's success translating into extra game sales is a point of vindication, and those sales are sure to grow when The Last of Us Part I releases on PC on March 3.

That success of the TV show hasn't been felt by everyone, though. Bruce Straley, who co-directed the original The Last of Us in 2013 with Neil Druckmann (co-showrunner of the TV show) recently advocated for game unions after not receiving proper credit in the show's opening titles.

In the meantime, Sony has other games and franchises it's looking to adapt for TV and film, such as the recent God of War games, the Horizon series, and Ghost of Tsushima.