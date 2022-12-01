informa
/
/
Console
1 MIN READ
News

Persona 5 Royal has shipped 1 million units on current-gen platforms

Joker and the Phantom Thieves can still draw in a big audience.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 01, 2022
Promo art for Atlus' Persona 5 Royal.

According to Atlus (translated via Google), Persona 5 Royal has sold 1 million copies on current-generation hardware in physical and digital storefronts. For a re-release of a three-year-old game that came to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in late October, that's pretty impressive. 

Persona 5 Royal originally released on the PlayStation 4 in October 2019 in Japan, followed by a wide release in March the following year. Atlus further stated that Persona 5 Royal has now sold 3.3 million worldwide units between its first release and its current-gen reawakening. 

Since the release of Persona 5 in 2017 became a sales juggernaut, Atlus has turned it into its own franchise. Atlus reported that including the spinoffs Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 5: Dancing All Night, the sub-series as a whole sold 8.3 million global units.

In addition to those titles, Atlus has kept the franchise active with an anime adaptation of the base Persona 5 game. It also allowed its lead protagonist Joker to be a guest character in Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which helped introduce him to a new audience that otherwise may not have heard of the character of the game he's attached to.

For the entire Persona series as a whole, sales have come at 16.8 million units.

On PC, the success of Persona 5 Royal was well-documented by Steam. Towards the end of October, Valve reported that Royal was one of the most-played games on Steam Deck for the month. 

Sega said during its financial update in October that it would continue to put its attention on remakes and remasters to keep certain franchises and player bases active. Persona 5 is intended to be followed up with remasters for Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable, which means audiences will be plenty sated until the eventual next full-fledged entry in the series.

Business

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more