The end of the year marks the annual Game Awards ceremony, an awards show set to air on December 8, 2022. Geoff Keighley's yearly event will once again highlight "the best of video games" that have released this year.

Heavy hitters this year include Sony's Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok, FromSoftware's Elden Ring, and BlueTwelve Studio's Stray. In addition to Game of the Year, each of those titles have been nominated in other categories such as Best Narrative (Horizon, Elden Ring, God of War), and Best Game Direction (God of War, Elden Ring, Stray).

For the awards show overall, it's God of War Ragnarok that's snagged the most nominations with 10, followed closely by Elden Ring and Horizon (7 each), and Stray (6). A selection of other nominees can be seen below, with a full list available on the Game Awards website.

Game of the Year

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/Sony)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/Sony)

Best Debut Game



Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio)

Norco (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Tunic (Tunic Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (Poncle)

Games for Impact

As Dusk Falls (Interior/Night/Xbox Game Studios)

A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveler)

Endling: Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/Handygames)

Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna Interactive)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid/Half Mermaid)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony)

Best Game Direction



Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica/Sony)

Immortality (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid/Half Mermaid)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/Sony)

Best Performance



Ashly Burch (Aloy, Horizon Forbidden West)

Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War Ragnarok)

Sunny Suljic (Atreus, God of War Ragnarok)

Charlotte McBurney (Amicia, A Plague Tale: Requiem)

Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)

Best Ongoing Game



Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best Score & Music



Elden Ring (Tsukasa Saitoh)

God of War Ragnarok (Bear McCreary)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Yasunori Mitsuda)

Metal: Hellsinger (Two Fingers)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Olivier Deriviere)

Best Audio Design