Jetpack Interactive, the studio behind the PC port of 2018's God of War, is developing a live service game for Sony. A posting on the studio's LinkedIn page from earlier in the month (first spotted by VGC) revealed the studio is staffing up for a triple-A "live services title."

"We are now working directly with Sony to develop one of its flagship IPs within its much anticipated live services games portfolio," reads the second paragraph in each job posting on LinkedIn.

Back in May, Sony informed investors that it would be making a bigger push towards live service games. By 2025, it expects to have released 12 live service games, which will make up 55 percent of its PlayStation investments (compared to 49 percent as of this year). Thus far, its sole live service game for the year has been MLB The Show 22.



Outside of God of War, Jetpack's resume notably includes some titles that are live service-adjacent, such as Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 and Orcs Must Die Unchained.

Sony's made its live service ambitions clear, but has been notably quiet on if said titles would be expansions of its franchises or wholly new games. At least one of those we already know of; in June, Naughty Dog revealed it was working for a standalone multiplayer game set in the universe of The Last of Us.

Additionally, Sony's acquisition of Bungie earlier in the year means Destiny 2 is another live service title that the PlayStation maker can boast.

