Zynga sells web3 game Sugartown to D20 Labs
D20 Labs is made up of Zynga's former web3 staff, and plans to develop Sugartown and other projects into 'the future of rewarded play.'
September 3, 2024
Mobile publisher Zynga has wiped its hands of its web3 game, Sugartown. Over the weekend, it revealed it sold "all products and assets" of the title to web3 developer D20 Labs.
Zynga first revealed Sugartown last year, joining several studios at the time (like Sega and Square Enix) in adopting web3 and blockchain for games. The developer was the first major mobile studio to make a web3 game, and pitched it as a future leader in "trust, transparency and accessibility" for the genre.
D20 to take over Sugartown
As noted by D20's marketing lead, the studio is made up entirely of Zynga's former web3 team which made Sugartown to begin with. Its leaders, Matt Wolf and Tommy Ngo, respectively served as the department's VP and general manager.
In its statement, D20 explained the hand-off was months in the making, and it intends to continue the old web3 team's plan of "creating the future of rewarded play."
"This is an historical moment," it wrote. "We are excited to explore a world of unlimited possibilities."
It's unclear what spurred Zynga to sell off Sugartown and its web3 department, or if it still has any web3 interest at all. Many studios who previously put their back behind the technology have since cooled on it, though Sega reportedly still has some interest in it.
Read more about:Studio announcement
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46August 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45July 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024